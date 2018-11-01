PZ Cussons has reiterated its commitment to the creation of added value even as it re-launched one of its brands, ‘Morning Fresh’, with new transparent bottle.
According to the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Company, the re-launch was in …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2EVcmY4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Company, the re-launch was in …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2EVcmY4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]