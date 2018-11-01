Business PZ Cussons reaffirms commitment to value addition – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
PZ Cussons has reiterated its commitment to the creation of added value even as it re-launched one of its brands, ‘Morning Fresh’, with new transparent bottle.

According to the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Company, the re-launch was in …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2EVcmY4

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top