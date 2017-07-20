The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has thrown weight behind calls for the restructuring of the Nigerian nation. The Assistant General Overseer, Pastor Johnson Odesola, made the church’s stand known when he addressed newsmen after the monthly Special Prayer programme hosted at the national headquarters, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebutte- Metta, Lagos tagged: “Born to excel.” The cleric stressed the importance of restructuring the nation, noting that it would go a long way to providing solutions to several unnecessary agitations across the nation and open doors for Nigeria to settle down and address important issues that would give Nigerians a sense of belonging He said, “I am happy that all stakeholders and leaders of thought have agreed on the need to restructure and I agree with it too. It will provide us an opportunity to discuss and address the teething problems that led to agitations in several quarters. “We need restructuring that will further unify the country guided by selfless love, peace, good conscience and prosperity for all.”