Here is the full text of Sanwo-Olu’s victory speech, after winning the March 9 Lagos governorship election. On Sunday, March 10, 2019, the Governor-elect of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of the APC, delivered the following acceptance speech after being declared winner of the election …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NVNRux
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NVNRux
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]