Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari insisted he has no problem with Isco, who was dropped for the Champions League clash with Roma on Tuesday.
Madrid bounced back in style from their humiliating LaLiga defeat at Eibar, with Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez scoring in a 2-0 victory at Stadio Olimpico Playmaker …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2E2VrS9
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Madrid bounced back in style from their humiliating LaLiga defeat at Eibar, with Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez scoring in a 2-0 victory at Stadio Olimpico Playmaker …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2E2VrS9
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]