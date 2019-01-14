A former Vice President of the World Bank, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has just released the statement below explaining the real reason she withdrew from the 2019 presidential race.
In the statement posted to her Facebook Page, Mrs Ezekwesili, who is currently travelling in Mexico, said she had to exit her party – the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria – because of the transactional attitude of its officials.
read more
In the statement posted to her Facebook Page, Mrs Ezekwesili, who is currently travelling in Mexico, said she had to exit her party – the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria – because of the transactional attitude of its officials.
read more