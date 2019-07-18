JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Real reason NFF cannot sack Rohr revealed – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will not be able to sack Gernot Rohr easily, because of what it would cost them. Findings by DAILY POST showed that Rohr, who has one year left on his contract with the federation, has a $1million (N360m) payment clause inserted in …

rohr.jpg


read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LZHCXR
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top