Details have emerged of alleged infractions by the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, for which Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has taken some drastic actions. The actions of the governor are seen to be targeted at the monarch. Last week, the Kano State governor signed into law, …Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2EirY54 Get More Nigeria Metro News