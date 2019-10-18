The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) has warned that the reduction in hydrocarbon exploration and steady depletion of the oil reserves will drive Nigeria into risks of long-term disruption to oil and gas supplies, power generation, collapse of industries and significant loss of revenue. ...
