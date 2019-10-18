Justforex_nb_campaign

Business Reduction in Oil Exploration May Plunge Nigeria into Long-term Risks, Explorationists Warn – Thisdaylive

#1
The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) has warned that the reduction in hydrocarbon exploration and steady depletion of the oil reserves will drive Nigeria into risks of long-term disruption to oil and gas supplies, power generation, collapse of industries and significant loss of revenue. ...

oil and gas.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2MON5PX

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top