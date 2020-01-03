The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, exhibited its disdain for made-in Nigeria products as it refused to patronise locally made vehicles for members’ oversight. Recall that year in – year out, the lawmakers meet behind closed doors, tagged executive sessions to discuss their welfare benefits, among which are allowances …
