Submit Post Advertise

Politics Residents sue El-Rufai over planned demolition of houses – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Mar 20, 2018 at 7:42 AM. Views count: 104

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    OVER 192 residents of Zaria, in Kaduna State, have sued Governor Nasir El-Rufai over threat to demolish their houses.

    Counsel to the aggrieved parties, Bello Ibrahim, alleged that the government trespassed on the property in contention.He said the houses are located in Nasarawa, also known as Bayan Library, in Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

    In a statement of claims, he said: “The plaintiffs are the owners of the respective houses, including the residences and development of land and landed property within the larger subject of this suit. This is situated immediately behind the library and fire service office.

    rufai.jpg

    Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – http://ift.tt/2pm5oBe
    -
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Mar 20, 2018 at 7:48 AM
    siteadmin, Mar 20, 2018 at 7:42 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Residents Rufai planned
    1. Samguine
      Politics

      Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi - Vanguard News

      Samguine, Mar 19, 2018 at 11:38 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      530
      Samguine
      Mar 19, 2018 at 11:38 AM
    2. siteadmin
      Politics

      Dumpsite: Residents risk lung infections as Smoke envelopes Lagos – Newtelegraph

      siteadmin, Mar 19, 2018 at 5:52 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      119
      siteadmin
      Mar 19, 2018 at 5:52 AM
    3. siteadmin
      Politics

      Re: The Growing Political Intolerance in Kaduna – Thisdaylive

      siteadmin, Mar 18, 2018 at 8:02 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      63
      siteadmin
      Mar 18, 2018 at 8:02 AM
    4. siteadmin
      Politics

      Buhari Ministers Off To Yobe, Residents of Dapchi Town Confirm Abduction of Missing School...

      siteadmin, Feb 22, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      441
      siteadmin
      Feb 22, 2018
    5. siteadmin
      Politics

      Ambode urges residents to register for National I.D – The Nation Nigeria

      siteadmin, Feb 14, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      62
      siteadmin
      Feb 14, 2018
    6. siteadmin
      Politics

      Defend yourselves if attacked, Benue gov tells residents – Punch Newspapers

      siteadmin, Feb 6, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      779
      siteadmin
      Feb 6, 2018
    7. siteadmin
      Politics

      CATTLE COLONIES: Okorocha’s silence worries Imo residents – Vanguard News

      siteadmin, Jan 19, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      316
      siteadmin
      Jan 19, 2018

    Trending Posts

    Ghana Ranks 1st, Nigeria 5th In World Manhood Ranking - WuzupNigeria
    Ghana Ranks 1st, Nigeria 5th In World Manhood Ranking - WuzupNigeria
    Samguine Mar 19, 2018 at 2:46 PM 0 comments
    5 Different Ways You Can Make Women Climax - Pulse.ng
    5 Different Ways You Can Make Women Climax - Pulse.ng
    Samguine Mar 19, 2018 at 5:28 PM 0 comments
    2GB Data For N500: Glo Nigeria Launches Incredible New Data Plans [SEE CODES]
    2GB Data For N500: Glo Nigeria Launches Incredible New Data Plans [SEE CODES]
    Samguine Mar 19, 2018 at 7:06 PM 1 comments
    Teenage girl dies after her phone exploded while she was making call (See photos) – Nigeria...
    Teenage girl dies after her phone exploded while she was making call (See photos) – Nigeria...
    Samguine Mar 19, 2018 at 4:12 PM 0 comments
    Police Speak on Miyetti Allah Leader’s ID Card Found After Deadly Clashes - Premium Times
    Police Speak on Miyetti Allah Leader’s ID Card Found After Deadly Clashes - Premium Times
    Samguine Mar 19, 2018 at 12:25 PM 0 comments

    Comments