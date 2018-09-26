World Respect Workers’ Rights, EU Tells Ryanair – Channels Television

#1
Brussels on Wednesday told Ryanair it must respect workers’ rights enshrined in EU law, as the no-frills airline prepares for a strike by cabin crew later this week.

As the Dublin-based carrier cut the number of flights it plans to cancel because of Friday’s walkout …



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2DwEFv3

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top