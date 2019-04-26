Politics Revealed! Five Ex-Ministers Still Cabinet Members On FG’s N64m Website – Naijaloaded

#1
Five former ministers are still listed as members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet on the website of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation many months after they resigned their appointments to pursue different ambitions.

The names …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Py2WmK

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top