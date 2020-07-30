Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
Entertainment Rihanna Reportedly ‘Healing Quickly’ After Electric Scooter Accident – Olisa.tv

Rihanna Reportedly 'Healing Quickly' After Electric Scooter Accident - Olisa.tv

Rihanna’s rep has said that the legendary singer is healing after a slight electric scooter accident. Concerns about her rose over the weekend after she was photographed with bruises on her face on Friday near Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. As expected, social media was set aflame, with many...
