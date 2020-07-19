Nigerian Winger Babajide Nominated For Liverpool Women's Player Of The Season Award - Complete Sports
England-born Nigerian winger Rinsola Babajide has been nominated for Liverpool Women’s Player of the Season for 2019-20, Completesports.com reports. Liverpool announced the nominees on their official website. Fans of the club are expected to vote for the most outstanding player who featured for...
