Scottish Champions manager Brendan Rodgers is in talks with Leicester to replace empty managers seat of the club. Celtic Football Club has revealed on Tuesday that it has granted its boss permission to talk to Club.
Rodgers has worked in the Premier League before for Swansea and Liverpool and …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2NuE4vt
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Rodgers has worked in the Premier League before for Swansea and Liverpool and …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2NuE4vt
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]