Sports Rodgers Replaces Claude Puel As Leicester Boss – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Scottish Champions manager Brendan Rodgers is in talks with Leicester to replace empty managers seat of the club. Celtic Football Club has revealed on Tuesday that it has granted its boss permission to talk to Club.

Rodgers has worked in the Premier League before for Swansea and Liverpool and …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2NuE4vt

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top