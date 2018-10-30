Sports Rohr Names Osimhen, Others For S’Africa Clash – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has invited stand-in Captain,Ahmed Musa and 22 other players for next month’s crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), qualifying match between Nigeria and South Africa in Johannesburg.

The German tactician kept faith with the same players that decimated Libya’s Mediterranean Knights …



read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Suz3Vy

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top