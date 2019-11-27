Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has expressed profound concerns regarding how his welfare is being handled by his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, saying he is getting tired of begging to get the payment of his salary
The German said he had enjoyed the three year he has spent …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2DhcVrw
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The German said he had enjoyed the three year he has spent …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2DhcVrw
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]