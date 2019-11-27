Sports Rohr to NFF:I’m tired begging for my salary – Newtelegraph

#1
Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has expressed profound concerns regarding how his welfare is being handled by his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, saying he is getting tired of begging to get the payment of his salary

The German said he had enjoyed the three year he has spent …

gernot.JPG

read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2DhcVrw

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top