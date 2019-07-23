Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face charges after being accused of sexual assault, US prosecutors say. Kathryn Mayorga, 34, had alleged that the Juventus player raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
She reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with the Portuguese star in 2010, but sought …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JIzo4C
Get More Nigeria Sports News
She reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with the Portuguese star in 2010, but sought …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JIzo4C
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]