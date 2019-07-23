JustForex Trading - Start Now

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face charges after being accused of sexual assault, US prosecutors say. Kathryn Mayorga, 34, had alleged that the Juventus player raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

She reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with the Portuguese star in 2010, but sought …

ronaldo.jpg

