Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Russian businessman offers model N115m to spend one night with him after he saw her sexy modelling shots (Photos) - Linda Ikeji

#1
A British glamour model has had a bumper offer from a mystery Russian businessman to spend a night with him

31-year-old Rhian Sugden was contacted by a Russian who offered £250,000 to spend the night with her after seeing her sexy modelling shots in The Sun.

The man, claiming to be a banker and Bitcoin trader, emailed the Indecent proposal to her agent.




READ MORE HERE
 
[112]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top