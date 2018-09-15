  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Business S’Africa Firm Explores Nigerian N420bn Wine Market – Thisdaylive Newspaper

#1
South Africa wines, spirits and liqueur manufacturer, KWA, has announced its business in Nigeria with the introduction of Wild Africa Cream Liqueur. Launched in the business hub of the country, Lagos, the product manufacturer revealed that its investment in Nigeria was to satisfy the classy yearnings of consumers and …



Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2QCEtNw

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top