Saddam Hussein's oldest daughter, Raghad in an interview with CNN praised US President-elect Donald Trump. Raghad who also spoke of her father's death during the interview described Trump as a ''man with a high level of political sensitivity''. She said, "This man has just arrived to the leadership ... But from what is apparent, this man has a high level of political sensibility, that is vastly different than the one who preceded him." "He exposed the mistakes of the others, specifically in terms of Iraq, which means he is very aware of the mistakes made in Iraq and what happened to my father." Denying her links to ISIS, she said; "Of course I don't have any relations to this group [ISIS] and other extremist groups," she told CNN.