Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia filmed a video pleading with well-meaning Nigerians to donate 250,000 euros.

The former football striker was banned for life from participating in all football match by the world football governing body, FIFA in 2019 after he was found guilty of accepting bribes in order to manipulate matches.

Reacting to this, the former Nigeria coach filed an appeal with FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the life ban.



