Lee Sang-hoon, the chairman of Samsung Electronic’s board of directors, has been indicted for allegedly sabotaging unions in what prosecutors claim is a violation of South Korea’s labor laws, reports the Financial Times.
Lee, who became chairman in March of this year, will face trial along with 31 …
Read more via The Verge – https://ift.tt/2NKvmfW
Get more World News
Lee, who became chairman in March of this year, will face trial along with 31 …
Read more via The Verge – https://ift.tt/2NKvmfW
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]