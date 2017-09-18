Submit Post Advertise

SAN Awards: Osinbajo Storms Supreme Court

Sep 18, 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Monday arrived Supreme Court to witness the conferment of the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on his brother, Akinlolu Osinbajo with 27 others including Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo. ‎

    Among the dignitaries at the event is former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, newsmen report.

    The conferment of the SAN rank on the lawyers was part of the events lined up as part of the ceremony marking the commencement of the new 2017/2018 legal year.

    The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee had on July 6, announced Lagos lawyer, Mr. Festus Keyamo, among the 30 successful candidates to be awarded the prestigious rank for this year.


    - More to come
     

