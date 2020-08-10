Sanwo-Olu flags off 377 road projects across 57 councils
by Olasunkanmi Akoni Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has flagged off the execution of 377 state-wide projects across all wards of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Area, LCDA in the state. The unprecedented intervention, according to Sanwo-Olu was in...
www.vanguardngr.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!