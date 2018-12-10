  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Sanwo-Olu: I was aspiring to be chief of staff but God turned the table around – TheCable

#1
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos, says his aspiration was to be appointed chief of staff but “God has turned the table around”.

Sanwo-Olu on Sunday promised to “carry everyone along” if elected. He made the pledge at a special prayer session organised by the …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2L6gBiV

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top