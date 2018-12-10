Babajide Sanwo-Olu, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos, says his aspiration was to be appointed chief of staff but “God has turned the table around”.
Sanwo-Olu on Sunday promised to “carry everyone along” if elected. He made the pledge at a special prayer session organised by the …
Read more via TheCable
