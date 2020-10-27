Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Sanwo-Olu: Those behind Lekki shootings would be punished - New Telegraph
...to make CCTV Footage available to Judicial Panel The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said that the Federal and Lagos State Government would ensure that anyone found culpable in last Tuesday's shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza would be held accountable for their actions...
www.newtelegraphng.com