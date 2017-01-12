In accordance with the resolution of the Senate to set up an adhoc committee to investigate the wanton killings in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State; the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki on Thursday announced the names of the committee members, with Senator Kabiru Gaya as the Chairman. The Senate had, upon resumption from the recess on Tuesday, resolved to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the renewed southern Kaduna crisis where over 800 lives were reportedly lost. Consequently, the Senate President announced the composition of the committee shortly before he adjourned plenary on Thursday. Other members are, Senators Dino Melaye (Kogi West) Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia North) Isa Hamma Misau (Bauchi Central) Olalekan Adeola (Lagos West) and Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central). Saraki said the committee will report back to the senate in four weeks.