Politics Saraki Speaks On 2019: I’m Confident Atiku Will Win – OluFamous.Com

#1
Senate president Bukola Saraki has said that he’s confident of the victory of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election.

Saraki, who is also the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, assured that, given the mounting support by …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2SXg5r4

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top