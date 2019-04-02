Metro SARS Opens Fire On Graduating Student Going For Convocation (Photos) – Naijaloaded

#1
Ayuku, a fresh graduate of the Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State, is lucky to be alive after some SARS operatives opened fire on his car for refusing a phone check, on Friday.

According to Ayuku, who was driving alone to his …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2FR379G

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top