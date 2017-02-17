Many people, including dozens of boko haram terrorists have been killed as the insurgents launched an attack on Maiduguri. Civilians were also caught in the crossfire between the extremists and the Nigerian military. The number of civilians who died from the gunfight wasn't specified. According to reports, most of the terrorists were suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate the Borno state capital. The multiple incidents started at about 11:30pm on Thursday, when a female suicide bomber sneaked into a convoy of vehicles waiting for military escort to Gamboru Ngala on Friday morning, which later followed with sporadic exchange of gunfire and sound of explosions around Muna garrage general area of the metropolis. Most of the insurgents were killed in the fight. It's also believed that six members of civilian JTF sustained critical injuries while attempting to repel the attacks. Vanguard