The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conclude the collation of elections results in Rivers and Bauchi states instead of delaying or conducting a rerun.
Secondus, who made the call yesterday …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2UN2tz7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Secondus, who made the call yesterday …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2UN2tz7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]