World Security Breach At White House, Intruder Arrested

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Mar 11, 2017

    Security breach reported at White House as an intruder carrying a backpack entered the grounds and was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents at an entrance near the president's residence, CNN reported on Saturday morning, citing an unnamed source.

    President Donald Trump, who was in the White House at the time, was not in any danger from the security breach, which occurred around midnight, the cable television network reported.

    White House.JPG

    Reuters said the White House could not be reached immediately to confirm the report.
     
