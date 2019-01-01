A loaded truck which was carrying diesel yesterday ran into some smaller vehicles, crushing them in the city of Lagos. The incident happened along the Gbagada – Iyana Oworo bridge. The truck reportedly crushed five cars badly…According to an eyewitness, no one died but several people were injured. LASTMA officials …
