Metro See How Tanker Crush Cars In Lagos Few Hours To New Year – OluFamous.Com

#1
A loaded truck which was carrying diesel yesterday ran into some smaller vehicles, crushing them in the city of Lagos. The incident happened along the Gbagada – Iyana Oworo bridge. The truck reportedly crushed five cars badly…According to an eyewitness, no one died but several people were injured. LASTMA officials …


Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2AsaPE3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top