Analysis of mobile data pricing across the globe which focused on 6,313 data plans across 230 countries.
India was named the cheapest country for one gigabyte of data with the average cost in U.S. dollars only coming to $0.26. Kyrgyzstan came …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2tS8ajp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
India was named the cheapest country for one gigabyte of data with the average cost in U.S. dollars only coming to $0.26. Kyrgyzstan came …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2tS8ajp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]