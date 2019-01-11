I shouldn't say this out but I guess I'm way over that shut...

My step dad molested me from when I was 14 till 17 when he eventually died. I tried to tell my momma but I discovered she knew all along and she said that's the only way he agreed to pay my bills. But I'm over that.​

A teenager was continually raped by her stepfather from the time she was 14 till she was 17. When he finally died, she opened up to her mum and the reply she got is heartbreaking.@AlikDangot1 wrote: