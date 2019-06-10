Metro See Where People Pay N50 Each To Cross, Including Soldiers (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
Here is a viral video footage showing where people pay N50 each for them be cross including Soldiers.

In the video people can be seen lining up and waiting for their turn for them to be cross to the other way due to heavy flood on the road. Including …


Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2wNZETO

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top