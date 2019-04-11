Politics Senate moves to override Buhari on two bills – TheCable

The senate has resolved to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on two bills passed by the national assembly.

The bills are the the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration No. 28,) bill 2018 and Industrial development (Income Tax Relief) (Amendment) Bill 2018. The fourth alteration …



