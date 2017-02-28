The local airport in Edo State, known as ‘Benin Airport’ is to be renamed ‘Oba Erediauwa Airport,’ Daily Post is reporting. This was sequel to a motion moved on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, by the Senator representing Edo South, Mathew Urhoghide and seconded by Senator Jeremiah Oseni (Plateau South). Senator Urhoghide took his time to read the biography and achievements of the late Oba, stressing that, he was also instrumental to the creation of Edo State from the then Bendel State, “the role which necessarily made him the father of Edo State.” The Senate, therefore, resolved to immortalize the late Monarch, by renaming the federal airport to ‘Oba Erediauwa Airport,’ Benin city. The Lawmakers also urged relevant Ministry, Department or Agency, vested with the duty of effecting the resolution of the motion, to do so, “in the earliest possible time”.