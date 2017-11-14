Submit Post Advertise

Politics Senator Ali Ndume To Resume Tomorrow

    The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday decided that the former majority leader, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) should resume tomorrow after serving six months suspension.

    This was part of the resolutions reached by the federal lawmakers after a closed door meeting that lasted for almost thirty minutes.

    The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who spoke after the executive session disclosed that: "we discussed the suspension of Ndume and resolved that he should resume tomorrow as he has served his suspension"

    Ndume was suspended following a point of order he raised on the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi).
     

    RemmyAlex, Nov 14, 2017 at 11:52 AM
