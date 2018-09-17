  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade has announced his defection from the PDP to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Gemade was one of the 14 All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators, who defected to the PDP a few weeks ago,

Giving reasons for his defection, Gemade claims that Governor Samuel Ortom betrayed him over Benue North East senatorial ticket.




