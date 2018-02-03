Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has listed an additional 25,000,000 ordinary shares (approximately 4.4percent of existing shares) on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
This listing made in accordance with Rule 14 of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Amended Listing Rules and Article 17 – 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulations 2016 has effectively taken the company’s share capital to 588,444,561 ordinary shares of 50kobo each
