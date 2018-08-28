Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics Seven Political Parties Form Alliance To Unseat Okowa – Sahara Reporters

#1
About seven political parties have joined forces in the bid to unseat Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor.

The parties decided to work together under the banner of ‘Third Force’, after a meeting of party aspirants held on August 25 at Casa De Pedro Hotel, Effurun, Delta State. …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2ogaTQV

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top