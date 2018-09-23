A shamed teacher who flew home from a family holiday to have sex with a pupil has been jailed for two years.
Richard Ackland targeted one 16-year-old victim after seeing her crying in a classroom at the Warwickshire school where he taught computer science. The father-of-three, from Tisdale Rise, …
