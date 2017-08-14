Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central constituency at the National Assembly has backed the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU for embarking on an indefinite strike action. In a Facebook Post, Sani wrote, "First,I wholeheartedly support ASUU strike.Secondly, I call on the executive to dialogue and meet up the demands of the Union.Thirdly,the need to declare emergency on the state of public universities,polytechnic and colleges of education is now." In other posts still on the ASUU matter the lawmaker wrote, ''Giving some children the best of education and denying some children same is aimed at entrenching and sustaining a political,social and economic dynasty of class order.'' ''Those whose children are in Oxford should think about those whose children are in Oyo;Those whose children are in Yale should think about those whose children are in Yola and Yaba;Those whose children are in Cambridge should think about those whose children are in Kaduna;Those whose children are in Arkansas should think about those whose children are in Akoka;Those whose children are in Princeton should think about those whose children are in Port Harcourt.Those whose children are in Eaton should think about those whose children are in Enugu.'' ''If you don't see anything wrong when leaders flash the images of their siblings matriculation or graduation ceremonies in some of the world's most prestigious or elitist universities,you shouldn't see anything wrong with ASUU strike and demand for a better deal for Nigerian Universities.''