Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, says his arch rival and one of his political enemies, Senator Shehu Sani, has become a blogger after he lost out in the Kaduna Central Senatorial election held in February this year.Sani left the All Progressives Congress (APC) after clashes with El-Rufai to join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) where he lost his seat (Kaduna Central) at the National Assembly during the 2019 elections to the APC candidate, Uba Sani