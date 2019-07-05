Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, says his arch rival and one of his political enemies, Senator Shehu Sani, has become a blogger after he lost out in the Kaduna Central Senatorial election held in February this year.
Sani left the All Progressives Congress (APC) after clashes with El-Rufai to join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) where he lost his seat (Kaduna Central) at the National Assembly during the 2019 elections to the APC candidate, Uba Sani
read more
Sani left the All Progressives Congress (APC) after clashes with El-Rufai to join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) where he lost his seat (Kaduna Central) at the National Assembly during the 2019 elections to the APC candidate, Uba Sani
read more