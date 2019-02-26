Sunday Aborisade and Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna. The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, Shehu Sani, has demanded the cancellation of Saturday’s election in Kaduna State. The senator lost his bid to return to the red chamber to the All Progressives Party’s …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2GLYYFM
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2GLYYFM
--
Get More Nigeria Political News