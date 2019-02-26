Politics Shehu Sani Rejects Election Result – Punch Newspapers

#1
Sunday Aborisade and Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna. The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, Shehu Sani, has demanded the cancellation of Saturday’s election in Kaduna State. The senator lost his bid to return to the red chamber to the All Progressives Party’s …

shehu-sani-pic-jpg.192913

Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2GLYYFM
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[108]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top