Metro Sheik Suleiman: Army confirms rescue of Buhari’s prayer warrior, others from kidnappers in Katsina – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of Sheik Ahmed Suleiman, a renowned Islamic cleric and five others, who were kidnapped in Katsina State on March 14.

DAILY POST recalls that the Islamic scholar was returning to his base in Kano State, after attending a religious function …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TAayG1

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top