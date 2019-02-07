Tragedy struck in Bedi village in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State when a 42-year-old woman, Hassana Muhammadu, ripped her stomach opened with a razor blade due to intense labour pains.
A mother of seven, she’s married to a …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2SuvwJY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A mother of seven, she’s married to a …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2SuvwJY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]