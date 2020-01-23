Metro Shocking! Secondary School Students Caught On Camera Beating Their ‘Teacher’ In Katsina (Video) – Tori News

#1
A video has emerged on social media showing some students of a secondary School in Katsina beating up a man said to be a teacher in their school.

In the footage which has now gone viral and which was shared by Kastina Post Hausa, the students are seen beating an older man in a green jersey while their....


Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2v1Q0zS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top